Manaʻo ʻo Kina e hoʻokūkū i ka Hubble Telescope o NASA

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 11, 2023
China has announced plans to launch the Chinese Space Station Telescope (CSST) next year, a project aimed at bolstering the nation’s space research goals. The CSST, also known as “Xuntian,” will aid in new astronomical discoveries and provide valuable insights into the universe. It will co-orbit with China’s Tiangoing Space Station and be periodically overhauled by Chinese spacewalkers.

The Chinese Space Telescope is designed to surpass the capabilities of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. With a two-meter diameter primary mirror, it will take deep-field survey observations with an area of 17,500 square degrees and make fine observations of celestial bodies using its 2.5 billion pixel camera. The CSST can obtain high-definition panoramic views of the universe with a field of view 300 times wider than the Hubble Telescope.

According to Lin Xiqiang, the deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency, the CSST will make breakthroughs in areas such as dark matter, dark energy, cosmology, the Milky Way galaxy, and neighboring galaxies. The telescope will have similar image quality to the Hubble Telescope, but with a wider field of view.

While China is making strides in space exploration, NASA has been a leader in the field for many years. The Hubble Telescope has provided valuable information about the universe, including stunning images of supernovas and dying stars. However, due to its aging systems, NASA plans to decommission the International Space Station and develop a more advanced space vessel.

China’s launch of the CSST represents a significant step in expanding our knowledge of outer space. The telescope’s capabilities will allow for further exploration and research, providing valuable insights into the cosmos. As countries like China continue to develop their space programs, the future of space exploration looks promising.

Sources:
–Space.com
– Xinhua News Agency

