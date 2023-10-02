Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

ʻO ka Misiona ʻo Changʻe 6 Moon o Kina e lawe i ka Satellite Pakistan

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 2, 2023
ʻO ka Misiona ʻo Changʻe 6 Moon o Kina e lawe i ka Satellite Pakistan

China’s upcoming space mission, Chang’e 6, set to be launched in the first half of 2024, will also include a satellite from Pakistan. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced that the Chang’e 6 mission will carry payloads from Pakistan, as well as the European Space Agency (ESA), France, and Italy.

The Chang’e 6 mission aims to test for radioactive gas using French instruments, along with the ESA’s Negative Ion Detector and Italy’s Valle Brett Radar System. Pakistan’s CubeSat satellite will also be sent to the moon’s orbit as part of this mission.

China is actively accelerating its International Lunar Research Station project, and more international partnerships are expected to emerge as a result. The CNSA stated that the Chang’e 6 mission will carry payloads and satellites from four countries to enhance international cooperation.

This mission will be the first to collect samples from the dark side of the moon and bring them back to Earth. Previous missions had only collected samples from the near surface of the moon. The primary objective of the Chang’e 6 mission is to gather samples from various parts of the moon to gain a better understanding of its age. Following this mission, China plans to send the Chang’e 7 robotic mission to the moon’s south pole to search for signs of ice and study the region’s atmosphere and weather.

The Chang’e 8 mission will mark the end of the Chang’e missions and is intended to potentially establish a research station on the moon. It is worth noting that China previously achieved a significant milestone in 2013 when its Chang’e 5 mission successfully collected samples from the moon and brought them back to Earth, making China the third country in the world to do so after the United States and Russia.

Sources:
– Pakistan launches remote sensing satellite PakTES-1A. Retrieved from (source URL)
– China’s Chang’e-5 mission brings back moon samples. Retrieved from (source URL)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

e pili pū ana Post

Science

ʻIke ʻo James Webb Telescope o NASA i nā hōʻailona hiki ke ola ma ka Honua mamao

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ke holomua nei nā Misiona Lunar o Kina e like me ka hoʻolālā ʻana o Beijing no nā huakaʻi huakaʻi a me ke kahua noiʻi

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Athena: ʻO ka AI-Powered Fire Modelling System Battling Bushfires ma NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

ʻIke ʻo James Webb Telescope o NASA i nā hōʻailona hiki ke ola ma ka Honua mamao

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ke holomua nei nā Misiona Lunar o Kina e like me ka hoʻolālā ʻana o Beijing no nā huakaʻi huakaʻi a me ke kahua noiʻi

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Athena: ʻO ka AI-Powered Fire Modelling System Battling Bushfires ma NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Hoʻihoʻi ʻo NASA OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft i kahi laʻana Asteroid mōʻaukala i ka Honua

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments