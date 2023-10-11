Ke lawe mai nei i ke kala i loko o ka Zinc e hoʻonui i kona mau pono kūpono

Ola Kulanakauhale

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 11, 2023
Researchers from the Institute of Industrial Science at the University of Tokyo have made a breakthrough in the field of zinc complexes by synthesizing a two-center zinc complex that exhibits color. This discovery could greatly expand the potential properties of zinc materials.

Zinc is an important element found widely in biological systems. It is cheap to manufacture compared to other metals and has low toxicity. However, while similar metals exhibit vibrant colors in metal complexes, zinc materials were not thought to exhibit different colors.

In a study published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition, the researchers explained that the color changes in metal complexes occur when visible light can move electrons between their orbitals. However, the energy gap between the orbitals of zinc’s most stable ion is larger than the energy of visible light, making it unable to produce color.

The researchers designed two molecules containing silicon atoms to accommodate two zinc ions. These zinc–silyl complexes supported two zinc atoms at different distances apart. In one system where the zinc atoms were far apart, the material was colorless. But in the other system where the zinc atoms were closer together, the material appeared yellow.

By bringing a second zinc atom into play, the researchers demonstrated that the zinc atoms could work together to create a complex that absorbs visible light. This interaction between the zinc centers broadens the potential properties of zinc complexes and could lead to the development of interesting materials.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for zinc in terms of interacting with visible light. Given zinc’s prevalence in biology and its low toxicity, it could find new applications in biosensing and biocatalysis.

Source: University of Tokyo

