Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

Hana ʻo ISRO i ka hoʻoponopono ʻana ma luna o Aditya-L1 Spacecraft

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 8, 2023
Hana ʻo ISRO i ka hoʻoponopono ʻana ma luna o Aditya-L1 Spacecraft

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, which is currently on its way to the Lagrangian 1 (L1) point. The TCM was performed on October 6, and ISRO has reported that the spacecraft is in good health and on track towards its destination.

The TCM was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre, which took place on September 19. The TL1I manoeuvre marked the beginning of the spacecraft’s 110-day journey to the L1 point, which is situated approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The L1 point lies between the sun-earth line and is around 1% of the earth-sun distance.

The Aditya-L1 mission, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, and since then, the spacecraft has been steadily progressing towards its destination. During its journey, the magnetometer payload, developed at the Laboratory for Electro Optics Systems in Bengaluru, will be activated to measure interplanetary magnetic fields.

ISRO expects Aditya-L1 to reach the L1 point by January 2024. This mission is a significant achievement for India’s space programme and will contribute to our understanding of the sun and its impact on space weather.

Puna: ISRO

By Robert Andrew

e pili pū ana Post

Science

ʻO ka International Space Station: He Unique Science Laboratory

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

No ke aha ʻo Mars Red? E 'imi ana i ka 'epekema ma hope o ke kala

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

ʻO kahi 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse e aloha i ka lani ma ʻOkakopa 14

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

ʻO ka International Space Station: He Unique Science Laboratory

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

No ke aha ʻo Mars Red? E 'imi ana i ka 'epekema ma hope o ke kala

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

ʻO kahi 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse e aloha i ka lani ma ʻOkakopa 14

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ua ʻike ʻia ʻo Polofesa Dimitrios Buhalis ʻo ia kekahi o nā mea ʻepekema kiʻekiʻe o ka honua ma ka noiʻi ʻana i ka mākaʻikaʻi

Oct 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments