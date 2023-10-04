Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

ʻO nā ana pololei ma ka Alphatrap Experiment e hoʻomālamalama i nā ʻano Magnetic o nā ʻātoma kino ionized kiʻekiʻe.

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 4, 2023
ʻO nā ana pololei ma ka Alphatrap Experiment e hoʻomālamalama i nā ʻano Magnetic o nā ʻātoma kino ionized kiʻekiʻe.

Scientists at the Max-Planck-Institut für Kernphysik in Heidelberg have conducted precision measurements on their Alphatrap experiment to investigate the magnetic properties of electrons bound to highly ionized tin atoms. This experiment provides valuable insights into the behavior of particles under extreme field strengths and serves as a starting point for the search for new physics.

The Alphatrap experiment, led by Sven Sturm, utilizes a Penning trap to hold charged particles in place using electromagnetic fields. It also incorporates a cryogenic vacuum system to create a high-quality vacuum necessary for the longevity of the measurements. The team successfully produced hydrogen-like tin ions, which have only one electron in their shell, and stored them for months in the Alphatrap ion trap.

By precisely measuring the magnetic moment of these hydrogen-like tin ions, the researchers obtained unprecedented accuracy. This achievement is significant because it contributes to our understanding of the behavior of particles in strong fields, such as those near atomic nuclei. It also allows for the detection of potential deviations from the known laws of nature or the presence of previously unknown elementary particles.

To produce hydrogen-like tin ions, the researchers utilized an electron beam ion trap called the Heidelberg-EBIT. This device generates highly charged ions by bombarding a cloud of tin ions with high-energy electrons, causing them to lose their bound electrons gradually. The remaining ions with only one electron are then filtered and fed into the Alphatrap experiment for further analysis.

The results of this study, published in Nature, demonstrate the ability to measure the magnetic properties of highly ionized atoms with unprecedented precision. These findings contribute to the ongoing advancements in quantum electrodynamics and pave the way for further investigations into the fundamental properties of matter.

Sources:
– Nature (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06453-2

By Gabriel Botha

e pili pū ana Post

Science

Is Mercury Still Shrinking?

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Morocco Retrieves 250-Million-Year-Old Fossils from the US

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Star Formation in Early Galaxies: A Cycle of On-and-Off Activity

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Is Mercury Still Shrinking?

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Morocco Retrieves 250-Million-Year-Old Fossils from the US

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Star Formation in Early Galaxies: A Cycle of On-and-Off Activity

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Hōʻike ʻia ʻo Triceratops Skull Hou ma Alberta Museum

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments