Nā Asteroids: ʻOi aku ma mua o nā pōhaku lana wale ma ka lewa

Asteroids, although they may seem like mere floating rocks in space, actually have varying compositions. These celestial bodies can be classified into three types based on their structural composition. The most common type is the S-type asteroid, which is composed of carbon-rich substances. On the other hand, there are M-type asteroids, which are predominantly made up of metal, and R-type asteroids, which consist mainly of silicate minerals.

In recent news, NASA has provided details about an asteroid that is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today. Known as Asteroid 2023 QC8, this space rock has been tracked by NASA using its advanced ground and space-based telescopes. It is projected to come within a distance of 6 million kilometers from Earth at a speed of 22,741 kilometers per hour, which is faster than Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs).

Asteroid 2023 QC8 belongs to the Amor group of near-Earth asteroids, which have orbits that extend beyond Earth but not as far as Mars. The group is named after asteroid 1221 Amor, which was discovered by Belgian astronomer E. Delporte in 1932.

Although Asteroid 2023 QC8 is about 130 feet wide, nearly the size of an aircraft, it is not classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. Despite its larger size compared to the Chelyabinsk asteroid that caused damage on Earth in 2013, this space rock does not pose a significant threat.

Interestingly, an asteroid did impact Earth earlier this year. While it did not have the devastating effects of the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs 65 million years ago, it did create a spectacle. In February, a meteorite turned into an atmospheric fireball and crashed near McAllen, Texas. The 1000-pound rock, about 2 feet in diameter, broke into pieces approximately 21 miles above Earth’s surface, resulting in a loud explosion heard by residents in the area.

Asteroids continue to capture the attention of scientists and space enthusiasts alike. Studying these celestial bodies helps us gain a better understanding of the composition of our solar system and the potential threats they may pose to our planet in the future.

