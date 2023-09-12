Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital vehicle has now been grounded for over a year since its last launch in September 2022. During that launch, the vehicle’s reusable first-stage booster experienced a problem and crashed, while the capsule deployed its emergency escape system and landed safely with all its research payloads intact. An investigation conducted by Blue Origin revealed that the nozzle on the first stage’s BE-3PM engine suffered a thermo-structural failure, leading to a misalignment of thrust and the premature termination of the mission.

In March, Blue Origin announced corrective measures it was implementing, which included design changes to the combustion chamber and operating parameters to address nozzle bulk and hot-streak temperature issues. The company expressed its expectations of returning to flight soon and re-launching the same set of 36 research payloads. However, it has been 5.5 months since the update, and New Shepard has yet to take off.

While Blue Origin has not provided significant updates on New Shepard’s status or a timeline for its return to flight, its chief competitor, Virgin Galactic, has successfully launched four passenger missions using its VSS Unity space plane during this period. Virgin Galactic now has eight crewed space missions, two more than Blue Origin. Although both companies aim to offer customers a short-duration experience of weightlessness and a glimpse of Earth from space, VSS Unity remains in orbit for a significantly longer duration of 60 to 90 minutes, compared to New Shepard’s 10 to 12 minutes.

Blue Origin remains committed to resolving the technical issues with New Shepard and returning to flight as soon as possible. The longer duration of Virgin Galactic’s flights may give them a competitive edge in the suborbital space tourism market for those seeking a more extended experience beyond the boundaries of Earth’s atmosphere.

Nā wehewehena:

– Suborbital vehicle: A spacecraft designed to reach space but not achieve a stable orbit around the Earth.

– Reusable first-stage booster: The initial stage of a rocket that provides most of the propulsion during launch and can be recovered and reused for subsequent missions.

– Anomaly: A deviation from the expected or normal behavior.

– BE-3PM engine: The engine used on the first stage of Blue Origin’s New Shepard vehicle.

Sources: Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic