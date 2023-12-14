Experience the Spectacular Geminid Meteor Shower in New Brunswick

Get ready to witness a breathtaking display of shooting stars as the annual Geminid meteor shower lights up the skies of New Brunswick. Known as the “king of meteor showers,” this celestial phenomenon promises to be an unforgettable experience for stargazers.

Amateur astronomer Chris Curwin explains that the Geminid meteor shower will produce an impressive number of meteors, with up to 120 per hour. The extravaganza will begin around 8 p.m. near the lower horizon, gradually becoming more visible and reaching their peak at 10 p.m. As the night progresses, the meteors will grace the sky until the early morning hours.

One of the remarkable aspects of the Geminid meteor shower is that you don’t need any special equipment to enjoy the show. Simply step outside, let your eyes adjust to the darkness, and behold the spectacle. Curwin compares the experience to snowflakes approaching your windshield, leaving mesmerizing trails as they pass by.

The meteors appear to radiate from the Gemini constellation, but they are actually produced by debris from an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. This asteroid, approximately six kilometers in diameter, orbits the sun every one-and-a-half years.

For the best viewing experience, find a location away from the bright lights of the city. Allowing your eyes to adjust to the dark will tremendously enhance your ability to see the meteors with clarity. Remember to dress warmly as you venture out into the chilly night.

While Wednesday night’s display is expected to be the peak of the meteor shower, the show will continue for a few more days. If inclement weather obstructs your view tonight, there will be opportunities to witness this celestial spectacle in the following days.

Don’t miss this extraordinary occasion to gaze upon nature’s fireworks. Brace yourself for an awe-inspiring experience as the Geminid meteor shower puts on a dazzling show in the skies of New Brunswick.