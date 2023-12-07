Rare Celestial Event: Betelgeuse to be Occulted by Asteroid Leona

In a fascinating celestial event set to occur on December 11, the bright star Betelgeuse will be temporarily occulted by the asteroid Leona. Although the occultation is expected to last for only a few seconds, it will render Betelgeuse invisible or significantly dimmed. This rare phenomenon can be observed along a narrow path on Earth, with the path of totality stretching from Guadalajara, Mexico, to south Florida, the Bahamas, Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, and central Asia.

However, for those who don’t live along the path of totality, there’s no need to fret. The Virtual Telescope 2.0 project based in southern Italy will livestream the event, providing everyone with the opportunity to witness this celestial spectacle.

Beyond its appeal to stargazers, this event also holds great significance for scientists. Betelgeuse, a red supergiant located approximately 550 light-years from Earth, has long intrigued astronomers due to its size and unpredictable drops in brightness. The upcoming occultation presents a unique chance to observe and better understand the behavior and characteristics of this massive star.

Additionally, astronomers anticipate gaining insights into the asteroid Leona. The occultation will provide valuable data on Leona’s size, shape, composition, potential atmosphere, and the possibility of any tiny moons. These observations will contribute to refining our understanding of Leona and further narrow the estimates of its dimensions.

By studying the occultation, astronomers hope to uncover more details about Betelgeuse’s large convective cells, which drive its variable brightness. This event also offers an opportunity to examine the surface of Betelgeuse and learn more about its unique features.

Whether you live along the path of the occultation or not, December 11 is a date to mark in your calendar. Take the time to look up and appreciate the beauty and wonder of Betelgeuse, a prominent member of the Orion constellation. The celestial events that unfold in our night sky never cease to captivate and inspire us.

