Hōʻike ʻo New Discovery i nā Phospholipids ma ke ʻano he hōʻailona Molecules i nā Condensates Cellular

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have made a groundbreaking discovery about the role of phospholipids in cellular condensates, which are small compartments within cells. This finding challenges the previous belief that phospholipids primarily function in cell membranes and opens up new avenues of investigation in cell biology. It also has potential implications for the study of neurodegenerative diseases like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Alzheimer’s disease.

Cellular condensates, also known as biomolecular condensates, are oil-like droplets made of proteins and RNA molecules that form distinct compartments within cells. These compartments have unique chemical properties compared to the surrounding watery environment of the cell. Condensates play various roles in cells, such as concentrating proteins involved in cellular processes and sequestering RNA molecules during times of cellular stress. They are also associated with the formation of abnormal protein aggregates seen in neurodegenerative disorders.

In their study published in Nature Chemical Biology, the researchers discovered that condensates often contain phospholipids in addition to proteins and RNA. This suggests that condensates have a previously unrecognized function as signaling centers for phospholipids. The researchers also found that altering phospholipid levels can manipulate the numbers and properties of condensates.

Dr. Samie Jaffrey, the Greenberg-Starr Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at Weill Cornell Medicine and senior author of the study, described this discovery as a “major finding” that reveals significant sites of lipid signaling in cells. Dr. Jason Dumelie, an instructor in pharmacology and a member of the Jaffrey lab, served as the study’s first author.

This research expands our understanding of cellular condensates and their role in cell biology. It highlights the importance of phospholipids as signaling molecules within these compartments and their potential relevance to neurodegenerative diseases. Further studies in this area could lead to new insights and potential therapeutic strategies for these challenging conditions.