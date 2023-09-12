Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Labarai

Membobin Shirin Insider na Xbox Za su iya Haɗuwa da Rufe Beta don Dabbobin Biki

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Membobin Shirin Insider na Xbox Za su iya Haɗuwa da Rufe Beta don Dabbobin Biki

Microsoft has announced that members of the Xbox Insider program will have the opportunity to participate in a closed beta test for the upcoming multiplayer game, Party Animals. The closed beta will allow players to experience the party-themed game before its official launch next week.

Starting on Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific time, Xbox Insider members can apply for the closed beta by launching the Xbox Insider Hub app on their console. From there, they can select the Party Animals Playtest under Previews, and then join the beta. The closed beta will end on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:59 a.m. Pacific time.

Once accepted into the closed beta, participants will receive a notification on their Xbox console when the beta test begins. They can then navigate to the Xbox Insider Hub app and select Show in Store to download the beta client.

Party Animals offers players the opportunity to battle with or against friends in a variety of game modes. Players can choose from a diverse cast of adorable animals and compete to be the last one standing in this competitive brawler.

The official launch of Party Animals is scheduled for September 20, with availability on PC and Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. Preorders for the game can be made on the Xbox.com site.

Sources:
– Microsoft Blog Post

By Mampho Brescia

shafi Post

Labarai

Bita na Wordle: Analying Puzzle Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Labarai

Tsohuwar Bakteriya Na Farko Sun Fara Mallaka Kasa Sama Da Shekaru Miliyan 407 Da Suka wuce

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Labarai

Kwatanta Sonos Beam (Gen 2) da Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ka rasa

Science

Abubuwan Kayayyakin Sama masu zuwa don Dubawa a cikin Satumba

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hubble Ya Kammala Hadarin Galaxies a cikin Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Ta Gano Mayuwuwar Alamomin Rayuwa akan Duniya Mai Nisa

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Na'urar hangen nesa mai fa'ida ta kasar Sin ta dauki hoto mai ban sha'awa na Andromeda Galaxy

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments