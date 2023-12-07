Bincika Al'adun Adena na da a Grave Creek Mound, West Virginia

The state of West Virginia, known for its Appalachian culture and rugged mountain communities, has a rich history that predates its own establishment. Long before the state was founded, the land was inhabited by prehistoric Native American civilizations who left behind ancient building sites that still captivate us today. According to The West Virginia Encyclopedia, there are 424 recorded prehistoric mounds within the state.

Archaeologists have identified that many of these mounds were constructed during the Early Woodland Period, specifically during the Adena period, which occurred between 500 B.C. and A.D. 200. The people of this time, known as the Adena, built these mounds between 2,000 and 3,000 years ago. West Virginia’s river valleys, including the Kanawha, Ohio, and Potomac, are home to numerous mounds.

In the city of Moundsville, located in the Ohio Valley along the Ohio River, stands the impressive Grave Creek Mound, the largest earthen, conical mound in the Western hemisphere. Approximately 67 feet high and 240 feet in diameter, this burial mound is estimated to contain a staggering 57,000 tons of earth and sand. In 1838, an exploration of the mound uncovered two burial vaults with human remains and various grave goods.

Many mounds, both large and small, once dotted the landscape of present-day Moundsville. Unfortunately, over time, they were destroyed by farming practices and looting by treasure hunters. The larger mounds were typically reserved for important figures like chieftains and shamans, while everyday people were often cremated and buried in log tombs, as described in the West Virginia Encyclopedia.

The Grave Creek Mound attracted significant attention during the 19th century, becoming a popular tourist destination with its own saloon and even Civil War artillery. Horse races were even held at the base of the mound. In 1909, the mound was purchased by the state legislature, leading to the establishment of the original museum in 1952. Today, the site is known as Grave Creek Mound State Park and offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the ancient Adena people and West Virginia archaeology. This sacred and culturally significant location holds connections for many Indigenous nations across the United States.

If you’re interested in exploring the rich history and culture of the Adena people, the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex offers free admission to their museum. For more information, feel free to contact them at (304) 843-4128 or visit their website.

Kara karantawa a cikin Labarin Yanar Gizo: Bincika Al'adun Adena na da a Grave Creek Mound, West Virginia