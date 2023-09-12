Rayuwar Gari

Rukunin Console na PlayStation 5 Suna Karɓar Rage Farashin $50 a Amurka

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Rukunin Console na PlayStation 5 Suna Karɓar Rage Farashin $50 a Amurka

Sony has announced a reduction of $50 in the price of PlayStation 5 console bundles in the United States. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle has been reduced from $539.99 to $489.99, with this offer available online at PlayStation Direct until September 30. Additionally, retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are also offering the same bundle for $489. The Final Fantasy 16 bundle and Horizon Forbidden West bundle have also received a $50 discount, available at Walmart and Best Buy.

For those interested, GameStop is currently offering a discount of $50 on select PS5s when shopping in-store until 9.29.23. It is worth noting that the PS5 discounts in the US have been less aggressive compared to Europe, where Sony has recently run two price promotions in as many months. These promotions included a reduction of £75 / €100 on the cost of the standard PS5 model.

Last week, Sony increased the prices of PlayStation Plus subscriptions by up to 35%. This price increase affected the 12-month subscription plans for the service’s Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers, with prices rising by $20-$40 / £10-£20 / €12-€32 depending on the chosen membership plan.

It should be mentioned that a reliable leaker has revealed some of the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue this month.

Vicky Stavropoulou

