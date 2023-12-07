In a surprising turn of events, Saint Augustine’s University has appointed a new acting president, just one day after the controversial firing of Christine McPhail. The decision to dismiss McPhail, who held the position for less than two years, was delivered to her via separation papers on Monday night. The firing, effective immediately, came as a shock to McPhail, who described it as a betrayal.

The firing was the result of a contentious board meeting in October, where McPhail and a colleague were berated by a board member. McPhail filed a formal complaint, which ultimately led to her dismissal. However, the university’s Board of Trustees denies the allegations made by McPhail, stating that they are unfounded.

With the appointment of Dr. Leslie Rodriguez-McClellon as the acting president, the focus of the Board is now on restoring the university’s standing with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). However, this task will not be easy, as the university recently received notice that it would lose its accreditation with SACSCOC after being on probation since December 2022.

Accreditation is vital for colleges and universities, as it allows students to receive government financial aid. Losing accreditation would mean losing crucial funds, such as the Federal Pell Grant, which many of the university’s students rely on.

The Board of Trustees has emphasized its commitment to maintaining the university’s accreditation and ensuring its long-term stability. James Perry, the Chair of the Board, stated that the decision to appoint Rodriguez-McClellon was made to take the university in a new direction and address the accreditation challenges it has faced in recent years.

As Saint Augustine’s University prepares to respond to SACSCOC’s decision and appeal their ruling, there is hope that under the leadership of Rodriguez-McClellon, the university will be able to overcome these challenges and continue fulfilling its mission of providing quality education to its students.

