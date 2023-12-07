Shari'ar Alamar Kasa ta Bayyana Haɗin kai a Masana'antar Dillalan Gidaje

A recent federal class-action lawsuit filed in South Carolina has revealed a pattern of collusion between the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and Keller Williams Realty, one of the prominent real estate brokerage firms. The lawsuit alleges that the NAR and Keller Williams conspired to artificially inflate agent commission rates, resulting in increased costs for home sellers in the state since November 2019.

This lawsuit comes on the heels of a landmark ruling in Missouri, where the NAR and several major real estate brokerages, including HomeServices of America and Keller Williams Realty, were found guilty of conspiring to keep commissions artificially high. In that case, the court awarded $1.8 billion in damages, with the potential for the amount to triple if the realtors are found to have breached U.S. antitrust laws.

The core issue revolves around real estate broker commissions, which typically amount to 5-6% of a property’s selling price in the U.S., split between the buyer’s agent and the seller’s agent. The NAR’s policies, as identified in the Missouri lawsuit, have been deemed to have anticompetitive effects by concealing the total broker commission from prospective buyers. This practice can lead to buyers being misled about the costs involved.

Buyers may mistakenly believe that the broker services are free, when in reality, they can amount to a significant percentage of the home purchase price. For instance, a house selling at $500,000 with a 6% broker commission would result in the buyer paying $15,000 to the buyer’s agent. This fee could potentially be negotiated down if commissions were fairly disclosed.

Realtors have also been accused of steering homebuyers towards properties that offer higher commissions, further burdening buyers with the costs. The average home price in Missouri and South Carolina demonstrates the impact of these practices, with buyers potentially paying thousands of dollars in commission fees.

The accused real estate groups and brokerages deny any wrongdoing and intend to appeal the verdict. Despite their arguments, the lawsuits and rulings underscore the need for transparency and fair competition within the real estate industry. The NAR will soon face legal challenges under new leadership, as their CEO is stepping down at the end of the month.

This lawsuit has already opened the floodgates for further legal action, with plaintiff attorneys filing new class-action lawsuits against other major real estate giants, alleging similar violations of antitrust laws. As the legal battle continues, it remains to be seen how this landmark case will reshape the real estate brokerage industry.

Kara karantawa a cikin Labarin Yanar Gizo: Shari'ar Alamar Kasa ta Bayyana Haɗin kai a Masana'antar Dillalan Gidaje