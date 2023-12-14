An yankewa Matar Tekun Redondo Hukunci don Shirin Zamba na Medicare

A Redondo Beach woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her involvement in a Medicare fraud scheme. Tamara Motley, 55, was found guilty of submitting fraudulent claims totaling over $24 million for medically unnecessary medical equipment and repairs.

Motley, the de facto owner of Hawthorne-based Action Medical Equipment and Supplies and Ventura-based Kaja Medical Equipment & Supply, orchestrated a scheme in which she paid accomplices for patient referrals. These patients were then taken to corrupt physicians who prescribed medically unnecessary power wheelchairs. Motley’s companies would then submit fraudulent bills to Medicare.

The scheme took advantage of changes in reimbursement rules by billing Medicare for power wheelchair repairs instead of upfront payments. These repairs were often not medically necessary and were sometimes not performed at all. Despite this, Medicare paid Action over $10.3 million for durable medical equipment and repairs, while Kaja received approximately $2.8 million.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. also ordered Motley to pay $13.1 million in restitution. Motley was found guilty of 20 counts of health care fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Medicare fraud schemes like this one not only cost taxpayers millions of dollars but also put patients at risk by providing them with unnecessary medical equipment and services. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of robust oversight and enforcement to protect the integrity of the Medicare system.

The sentencing of Tamara Motley sends a clear message that individuals involved in healthcare fraud will be held accountable for their actions. The Department of Justice and law enforcement agencies are committed to prosecuting these cases and preventing further abuse of the Medicare program. By cracking down on fraud, precious healthcare funds can be redirected towards those who genuinely need it, ensuring the well-being of Medicare beneficiaries and the sustainability of the program.