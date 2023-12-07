Ray-Ban and Meta have teamed up with musicians Maluma, Erykah Badu, and Coi Leray, as well as tennis star Coco Gauff, to promote their latest smart glasses collection. The new Ray-Ban | Meta smart glasses aim to provide a hands-free way for users to capture, share, and livestream their experiences without the need to constantly interact with their phone screens.

These high-tech glasses are equipped with impressive features, including the ability to take 12MP photos, record 1040p videos, make phone calls, and utilize AI capabilities. Users can now easily document their moments and connect with others without the hassle of fumbling with their smartphones.

To generate excitement for the new collection, Ray-Ban and Meta have released a star-studded campaign featuring Maluma, who demonstrated the innovative specs in a video recorded at his recent concert at Madison Square Garden. The Colombian singer shared a first-person view of his performance on stage, showcasing the unique capabilities of the smart glasses.

The campaign can be found on Ray-Ban and Meta’s social media channels, and the smart glasses are now available for purchase on Ray-Ban’s website, with prices starting at $299 per pair.

In addition to this collaboration, Ray-Ban has also released the Scuderia Ferrari Las Vegas Ltd. Sunglasses, a limited edition collection designed to celebrate the renowned Italian automaker following the recent Las Vegas Grand Prix in Formula One.

With this new collection of smart glasses, Ray-Ban and Meta aim to revolutionize the way we capture and share our experiences, providing a seamless and hands-free solution for staying connected in this increasingly digital world.

Kara karantawa a cikin Labarin Yanar Gizo: Ray-Ban da Meta Abokin Hulɗa tare da Mawaƙa da ƴan wasa don Sabbin Tarin Gilashin Smart