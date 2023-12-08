Jami'ai Sun Binciko Cutar Tarin Fuka a Makarantar North Carolina

Health authorities are currently investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, North Carolina. The Division of Public Health, in partnership with Guilford County Schools (GCS) and the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Division, is working together to identify possible exposures and ensure the necessary precautions are taken.

Dr. Iulia Vann, the Guilford County Public Health director, stated that although there is no immediate public health risk from this case, it is important to inform staff, parents, and guardians of students who may have been exposed. Testing will be provided at no cost this week at the school for those who require it. It is worth noting that the majority of staff and students will not need testing or treatment.

Tuberculosis is a respiratory disease that develops over the course of weeks to months. It spreads in a manner similar to the common cold or flu but is not as contagious. Fortunately, it is completely curable with medication.

Health officials have confirmed that there is no immediate risk of health problems related to this case and no further risk of exposure. As a result, there is no need to limit activities or take additional precautions, regardless of potential exposure.

The safety and well-being of the students and staff at Ragsdale High School remain a top priority. The collaborative efforts of the Division of Public Health, Guilford County Schools, and the Department of Health and Human Services will ensure that all necessary measures are taken to address the situation promptly and effectively.

