Asteroid Flyby Unveils Surprising Binary Pair

NASA’s Lucy mission recently had an unexpected discovery when it flew by its first asteroid. The spacecraft, named Lucy, had a close encounter with the small asteroid Dinkinesh, located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. What astronomers initially thought was a single asteroid turned out to be a binary pair consisting of two space rocks.

The principal investigator for Lucy at the Southwest Research Institute, Hal Levison, expressed his excitement, stating that Dinkinesh truly lived up to its name, which means “marvelous” in the Amharic language of Ethiopia. Levison emphasized the significance of this revelation, as the Lucy mission was originally planned to fly by seven asteroids but has now encountered eleven, including Dinkinesh and two Trojan moons.

Astronomers first suspected the presence of a duo when Lucy’s instrument suite detected changes in brightness before the spacecraft’s close approach. The larger asteroid of the pair is estimated to be half a mile (805 meters) wide, while the smaller one measures 0.15 miles (220 meters) across.

During the closest approach, Lucy came within 265 miles (425 kilometers) of the asteroid’s surface. This proximity allowed the spacecraft to test its equipment, including its terminal tracking system, which successfully located and followed the space rock autonomously while cruising at a speed of 10,000 miles per hour (4.5 kilometers per second).

One of the project scientists from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Keith Noll, expressed the excitement of studying these unique asteroids. While the duo exhibits some similarities to the near-Earth asteroid binary Didymos and Dimorphos observed by the DART mission, there are intriguing differences worth investigating.

The data collected during the flyby will also contribute to our understanding of small asteroids by providing a valuable comparison to previous NASA missions’ observations. Furthermore, this mission prepares the Lucy team for future asteroid flybys, such as the upcoming encounter with the main belt asteroid Donaldjohanson in 2025.

Lucy’s primary objective is to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroid swarms. These swarms are divided into two groups—those preceding Jupiter and those following it. Up until now, our knowledge of the Trojans has relied mainly on artistic renderings and animations due to their distant location. However, Lucy will provide high-resolution images, granting us an in-depth look at these enigmatic space rocks.

The spacecraft is set to reach the Trojan asteroids in 2027, each of which will vary in size and color. By studying these asteroids, the Lucy mission aims to unravel the mysteries of our solar system’s formation 4.5 billion years ago and understand the processes that led planets to their current positions.

