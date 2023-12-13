Summary: Brace yourself for a breathtaking natural phenomenon tonight as the Geminid meteor shower graces the skies of New Brunswick. Amateur astronomer Chris Curwin describes it as the “king of meteor showers,” producing an impressive 120 meteors per hour. The show will begin around 8 p.m. and become more visible and prominent by 10 p.m. You don’t need any special equipment to appreciate this celestial spectacle; simply rely on your naked eye. Curwin compares the experience to watching snowflakes approaching your windshield. The Geminid meteor shower originates from the Gemini constellation and is caused by debris from an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon. For the best viewing experience, find a dark area away from city lights and allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Remember to dress warmly as you prepare to witness this extraordinary event.

Prepare for a Mesmerizing Display of Shooting Stars Tonight

Look up to the sky tonight and prepare to have your breath taken away by a magnificent natural display. The Geminid meteor shower, renowned as the “monarch of meteor showers,” will be gracing the skies over New Brunswick. This celestial phenomenon is set to produce a stunning spectacle of 120 meteors per hour. As the night progresses, the meteors will rise higher in the sky, peaking around 10 p.m. Don’t worry about obtaining any fancy equipment or locating a specific spot to witness this mesmerizing show; all you need are your own eyes. Imagine the beautiful sight of snowflakes approaching your windshield, leaving behind a trail of wonder. These phenomenal meteors emerge from the Gemini constellation, originating from the debris of a six-kilometer-wide asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. For the best experience, venture away from the city lights to fully appreciate the breathtaking expanse above. Allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness, setting the stage for an unforgettable night. Don’t forget to bundle up to stay warm in the chilly winter air. Although tonight is the peak of the meteor shower, you will still have a chance to witness this celestial display for a few more days. If tonight’s weather conditions are not ideal, don’t lose hope; tomorrow night may offer a clearer sky for this extraordinary spectacle.