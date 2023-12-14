Kevin McCarthy yayi murabus daga Majalisa

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has announced his resignation from Congress, set to take effect at the end of this year. McCarthy, who faced an unprecedented ouster from the speakership two months ago, will be departing from his position, thereby further diminishing the slim majority held by House Republicans. The Republican Party’s margin may dwindle further depending on the outcomes of the upcoming special elections in 2024.

In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal, McCarthy highlighted his achievements during his 17-year tenure and expressed no regrets about his time in office. Despite being removed as speaker after just nine months, McCarthy remained steadfast in his decision-making, even if it clashed with the demands of the right flank within the party. He emphasized the importance of delivering results for the American people, insisting that this principle should not be out of fashion in Washington.

To acknowledge McCarthy’s service, House Republicans are planning a party in his honor, regardless of his public announcement. The celebration was initiated with the expectation that McCarthy would not seek re-election, serving as a way to thank him and bid him farewell.

However, McCarthy’s departure has not been without controversy. He has made enemies within the House GOP Conference, including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who seized the opportunity to promote a video centered around McCarthy’s ouster. Although Majority Leader Steve Scalise expressed good wishes for his longtime colleague, he acknowledged the personal nature of McCarthy’s decision and acknowledged the challenges of being a former Speaker.

As McCarthy concludes his tenure in Congress, the Republican Party will need to navigate the political landscape with a smaller majority. The departure of McCarthy and the outcome of future elections will significantly shape the dynamics of the House GOP Conference moving forward.