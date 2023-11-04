Why Diwali is the Perfect Time to Upgrade to an iPhone

Diwali, the festival of lights, is the perfect time to bring some brightness into your life by upgrading to a brand-new iPhone. And this year, Amazon is offering an incredible discount on the latest iPhone 13, making it even more irresistible.

During the festive season, Amazon is offering a massive 27 percent discount on the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) in the beautiful starlight color. Instead of the original price of Rs. 69,900, you can now get it for just Rs. 50,749. This discount allows you to join the exclusive Apple user community at a significantly lower cost.

But that’s not all! Amazon is also providing additional bank and exchange offers to sweeten the deal even further. By trading in your old device, you could save up to Rs. 45,000 on the iPhone 13. The amount you save will depend on the condition of your old smartphone, so make sure to check the offer details for your area by entering your PIN code.

If you have an ICICI Bank credit card, you can enjoy an extra 10 percent instant discount on EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000. This means you can save up to Rs. 1,000 on your new iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 itself is a powerhouse of features. It boasts a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is equipped with a 12MP Wide and ultra-wide camera setup, offering exceptional photography capabilities. With features like Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and Night mode, you can capture breathtaking photos in any lighting condition.

So, if you’ve been considering upgrading your smartphone, Diwali is the perfect time to do so. With the attractive discounts and additional offers available on the iPhone 13, you can have the latest Apple technology in your hands without breaking the bank. Celebrate this festival of lights in style with a brand-new iPhone.

Tambayoyi da yawa:

1. What is the discount Amazon is offering on the iPhone 13 during Diwali?

Amazon is offering a massive 27 percent discount on the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) in starlight color. The original price of Rs. 69,900 has been reduced to Rs. 50,749.

2. Can I save more through exchange offers on Amazon?

Yes, you can save up to Rs. 45,000 on the iPhone 13 by trading in your old device. The final value of the offer depends on the condition of your old smartphone.

3. Are there any additional bank offers available?

Yes, if you have an ICICI Bank credit card, you can avail a 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 1,000, on EMI transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000.

4. What are the standout features of the iPhone 13?

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 12MP Wide and ultra-wide camera setup, Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, and is powered by the A15 Bionic chip for exceptional performance.