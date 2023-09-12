Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Labarai

Sashen Software na IBM Yana Bukatar Ma'aikata su Koma Ofishi na Aƙalla Kwanaki 3 a mako

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Sashen Software na IBM Yana Bukatar Ma'aikata su Koma Ofishi na Aƙalla Kwanaki 3 a mako

IBM’s software division has issued a return-to-office mandate, requiring employees to be in the office for a minimum of three days a week. Unlike similar mandates implemented by other tech giants like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Zoom, IBM’s requirement will apply to employees worldwide, not just those in the United States.

The decision was communicated through an internal blog post written by Kareem Yusuf, Senior Vice President for Product Management, and Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President for Products. The blog post stated that employees within a 50-mile radius of an IBM office will initially be affected, while those living further away will be exempt for now. However, it remains unclear when these employees will also be required to return to the office.

The blog post emphasized the importance of in-person collaboration for IBM’s culture and business goals. Currently, only one in four IBM Software employees are working in the office three days a week, but the division aims to increase this to three in four by October.

IBM’s decision to mandate a return to the office comes after CEO Arvind Krishna announced plans to utilize AI technology to replace around 8,000 jobs. This includes roles that do not involve customer interaction and back-office functions like human resources. The company intends to automate approximately 30% of these roles over the next five years.

It is unclear whether non-compliance with the new attendance requirements will result in disciplinary action or termination, as IBM has not provided clarification on this matter. The company has also not addressed whether other divisions within IBM will implement similar mandates.

Overall, the return-to-office mandate by IBM’s software division demonstrates a shift in work arrangements as companies seek to balance in-person collaboration with the potential benefits of remote work. Source: Bloomberg, The Register.

By Robert Andrew

shafi Post

Labarai

Bita na Wordle: Analying Puzzle Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Labarai

Tsohuwar Bakteriya Na Farko Sun Fara Mallaka Kasa Sama Da Shekaru Miliyan 407 Da Suka wuce

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Labarai

Kwatanta Sonos Beam (Gen 2) da Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ka rasa

Science

Muhimmancin Gudanar da Kuki don Sirrin Mai Amfani

Sep 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Sabon Nazari Ya Bayyana Haɗin Kai Tsakanin Koyon Murya da Ƙwarewar Magance Matsala a cikin Tsuntsaye

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Cigaba mai yuwuwa a Tsarin Gargaɗi na Farko na Girgizar ƙasa

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Inganta Lafiyar huhu a cikin Jarirai da ba su kai ba: Matakin Zuwa Gaba mai Lafiya

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments