Huawei ya Buɗe Mate 60 Pro+ da Mate X5 mai ninkaya, Mai yuwuwar Tabbatar da Ƙarfin 5G da Mai sarrafa Kirin 9000S

Sep 8, 2023
After the surprise launch of the alleged 5G-capable Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro smartphones, Huawei has now unveiled two more devices: the Mate 60 Pro+ and the Mate X5 foldable. The company has been secretive about the radio technology used in these devices, but sources claim that they are indeed 5G devices. A speed test conducted by Chinese blogger Vincent Zhong on the new foldable shows a download speed of over 1Gbps.

These new smartphones are most likely powered by Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 9000S processor. Concerns have been raised regarding the 7nm process node of this chip, as it may have violated US sanctions by accessing foreign chip-making technology. A teardown of the Kirin 9000S conducted by TechInsights confirmed the use of SMIC’s 7nm process, which was thought to be impossible due to the ban on importing key manufacturing equipment from Dutch firm ASML.

It is suggested that SMIC may have developed its own high-end lithography machine, as the US restrictions forced Huawei to focus on innovation. Benchmarks indicate that the performance of the Kirin 9000S is comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, although it is considered to be two generations behind. The processor features one big core and three middle cores based on Huawei’s own architecture, along with four little cores based on Arm’s efficient Cortex-A510. The Kirin 9000S is also the first mobile processor to support multi-threading.

The Mate 60 Pro+ offers satellite call services and messaging capabilities, while the Mate X5 foldable has a slightly different external screen and rear camera design compared to its predecessor. Huawei has not released pricing information for these models yet, but pre-orders will begin soon. If all four of Huawei’s latest smartphones are powered by the Kirin 9000S, it could signify the company’s confidence in its chip yield and potentially pose a challenge to the US sanctions.

Sources: Engadget, Vincent Zhong, Bloomberg, Bits & Chips

By Robert Andrew

