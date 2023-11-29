Strangles: Farashi mai Tsauri don Biya

In the heart of Puslinch, Ontario, lies Laughton Training and Sales, a bustling riding, boarding, and show facility owned by Tessa Laughton. Tessa and her dedicated team had just wrapped up a successful summer, filled with teaching clients and accompanying riders to local competitions. However, their world came crashing down when a small lump appeared, leading to a shocking diagnosis of strangles.

Strangles is a highly contagious respiratory disease affecting horses and other equids. It is caused by the Streptococcus equi bacterium and manifests through symptoms like fever, nasal discharge, and enlarged lymph nodes under the jaw. This often leads to difficulties in swallowing and breathing, as the infected nodes can rupture into the guttural pouches and drain through the nasal passages.

Despite strangles being primarily contracted through close contact with infected horses, the bacteria can survive on various surfaces for up to a month. It can hitch a ride on buckets, halters, fences, and even humans, facilitating its rapid spread. To combat this, rigorous biosecurity protocols must be implemented, including surface sterilization and animal isolation and testing.

Tessa Laughton courageously decided to speak openly about her ordeal, refusing to hide the situation. She believes it’s essential for the equine community to understand the seriousness of strangles and to encourage barn owners not to feel ashamed. Tessa initiated the hashtag #StopTheStigma to rally support and raise awareness about the disease.

As Laughton Training and Sales went under strict lockdown, the farm was divided into different zones based on potential exposure and symptoms. Rigorous cleaning protocols were undertaken, with signs marking each zone and meticulous disinfection using Virkon. The team, including volunteers and boarders, pitched in to deep-clean stalls and dispose of potentially contaminated items.

Testing became a crucial aspect of the fight against strangles. Nasal flushes and PCR tests were performed regularly, with positive results leading to horses being placed in the Red Zone for a minimum of 21 days. The process was financially arduous, with each horse costing between $500 and $600 per week for testing alone. Over the course of three months, veterinary bills soared to over $25,000.

The battle against strangles continued, with multiple rounds of testing conducted from October to November. Tessa and her team pressed on, determined to safeguard the health of every single horse on the farm.

It is an uphill struggle, both emotionally and financially, to overcome strangles. However, Tessa’s unwavering dedication to transparency, raising awareness, and implementing strict biosecurity measures sets an example for all equine enthusiasts. Through unity, support, and a steadfast commitment to eradicating the stigma surrounding strangles, we can protect our beloved horses and ensure their long-term well-being.

FAQ:

1. What is strangles?

Strangles is a highly contagious respiratory disease affecting horses and other equids. It is caused by the Streptococcus equi bacterium.

2. How is strangles transmitted?

Strangles is primarily transmitted through close contact with infected horses. However, the bacteria can survive on surfaces for up to a month, allowing for transmission through contaminated items and even humans.

3. What are the symptoms of strangles?

Symptoms of strangles include fever, nasal discharge, and enlarged lymph nodes under the jaw. Infected nodes can rupture into the guttural pouches, leading to difficulties in swallowing and breathing.

4. How can strangles be prevented?

Strangles can be prevented through the implementation of aggressive biosecurity protocols, including surface sterilization, isolation, and testing of animals.

5. What is the cost of dealing with strangles?

Dealing with strangles can be financially burdensome, with testing, treatment, and veterinary bills amounting to thousands of dollars. The exact cost may vary depending on the number of horses and the duration of the outbreak.