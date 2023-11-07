New Brand-new Apple Watch Ultra 2 to be Featured in Walmart’s Exclusive Black Friday Sale

If you’re an avid fitness enthusiast or someone who loves adventure and extreme sports, then Apple’s highly anticipated Apple Watch Ultra 2 is about to become even more accessible. Walmart has recently unveiled its exclusive Black Friday deals, and one product that stands out is the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Typically priced at $1,099, Walmart’s Black Friday promotion will offer a whopping $400 discount on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This means that you’ll be able to acquire this advanced smartwatch for just $699, making it an incredible value for those seeking cutting-edge technology at a more affordable price point.

Beginning on Wednesday, November 8th at 9pm ET/6pm PT, Walmart’s online store will be the place to grab this incredible deal. However, it remains unknown whether all band colors, including ‘Orange Alpine,’ ‘Green Alpine,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Yellow/Beige,’ ‘Black/Gray,’ and ‘White Ocean,’ will be discounted during the promotion.

To secure your Apple Watch Ultra 2 at this jaw-dropping price, be sure to visit Walmart’s website and take advantage of their Black Friday promotion. This highly sought-after wearable is sure to be a hot item this holiday season, so don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity.

