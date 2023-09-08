Rayuwar Gari

Galaxy S23 FE na iya dawo da S9's Lilac Purple

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
The upcoming Galaxy S23 FE is gradually revealing more details through leaks and rumors. The latest information suggests that Samsung may reintroduce a rare shade of purple for the next Fan Edition device.

According to product codes used by Samsung for its Galaxy phones, at least four color options will be available for the Galaxy S23 FE. Interestingly, one of these colors seems to be borrowed from the old Galaxy S9.

The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to come in graphite, white, lime, and purple. The color code for the purple Galaxy S23 FE matches the Lilac Purple used for the Galaxy S9, which was released in 2018.

While it is not confirmed, there is a possibility that the Galaxy S23 FE will feature the same shade of purple as its predecessor. This particular color is less vibrant compared to recent violet or purple shades and has a faint reddish undertone. It could be described as having a subtle touch of burgundy.

To get a definitive look at the purple Galaxy S23 FE, we will have to wait for Samsung to announce the device or for the first official renders to leak. However, considering the available information, it is highly likely that the device will adopt the finish from the Galaxy S9.

As for the official announcement date, rumors suggest that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 FE before the end of the year.

By Gabriel Botha

