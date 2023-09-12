Rayuwar Gari

I2C-USB-Hub: Sarrafa na'urorin USB daga nesa

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Summary: The I2C-USB-Hub is a device created by [Jim Heaney] that allows for remote control of USB gadgets. By utilizing a MT9700 P-MOSFET load switch for each port, the hub enables users to cut the power to individual devices remotely. The device applies an 8-bit PCA9557PW I2C I/O chip, which allows for easy control of each port by sending the appropriate bit sequence over the wire. [Jim] plans on creating an Arduino library to simplify the process further. Additionally, the I2C-USB-Hub utilizes the remaining pins on the chip to control the LED indicator lights and adjust the current limit on the MT9700.

Advancements in technology have provided users with the flexibility of remotely controlling various devices. One example is the I2C-USB-Hub, a creation by [Jim Heaney]. Unlike traditional USB hubs with manual switches, the I2C-USB-Hub adds the convenience of remote control to your standard USB 2.0 hub circuit. By incorporating a MT9700 P-MOSFET load switch for each port, the device allows for power control of individual USB gadgets from a distance.

Key to this device’s functionality is the PCA9557PW I2C I/O chip. This chip enables easy control of each port by merely sending the correct bit sequence through the wire. To enhance user experience, [Jim] has plans to develop an Arduino library that simplifies the process of flipping the digital switches.

The I2C-USB-Hub goes beyond power control for USB gadgets. With its 8-bit chip, [Jim] has taken advantage of the additional pins to add new features. One pin is dedicated to serving as a master control for LED indicator lights on the PCB, while another allows adjustment of the current limit on the MT9700 between 500 mA and 1 A.

In conclusion, while modified off-the-shelf USB hubs can achieve similar results, the I2C-USB-Hub offers the convenience of remote control for USB gadgets. This project showcases the potential of utilizing hardware to enhance user experience and provides a platform for future advancements in this area.

Sources:
– [Source Article Title], Link
– [Jim Heaney’s Project Page], Link

