Kyakkyawan Gidan Victorian akan Kasuwa a Sewickley

Located in the heart of Sewickley, this charming Victorian home offers a unique opportunity for buyers seeking a combination of tranquility and convenience. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house sits nestled between the bustling commerce of the village and the serene beauty of nature, providing the best of both worlds.

One of the standout features of the property is its expansive front porch, which offers sweeping views of the surrounding neighborhood. The porch provides an idyllic setting for morning coffee or evening relaxation, with the peacefulness enhanced by the absence of streetlights illuminating the interior of the house.

The home, listed at $320,000, presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of Sewickley’s history. Previously vacant for nearly a decade, the Victorian residence has seen a new lease on life since being purchased by its current owner, Barbara Cox.

Realtor Steve Roberts, from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, was immediately captivated by the home’s unique charm and character. From its bold exterior color scheme of lilac with lime green trim to its central location within the Sewickley Village, the property exudes an undeniable appeal.

The house offers a wealth of possibilities with its spacious first floor, featuring two parlors, a dining room, and a kitchen with a butler’s pantry. Vintage fixtures, such as the standalone cast iron sink and antique range, transport residents back to a bygone era. The second floor boasts four generously sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms, while the currently unfinished third floor holds potential for future expansion.

While the house retains its historic charm, it has also undergone necessary updates, including a new furnace, updated electric, and repairs to the roof and gutter. The result is a turnkey property that allows buyers to seamlessly move in and make it their own.

As Cox prepares to downsize and leave her beloved home of two decades, she reflects on the memories and treasures she has accumulated. From her extensive collection of art and unique finds to the nostalgic front porch swing, each item holds a special place in her heart.

If you’re searching for a home that combines historical beauty, modern comfort, and a sense of community, look no further than this Sewickley gem. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make this house your home.

Kara karantawa a cikin Labarin Yanar Gizo: Kyakkyawan Gidan Victorian akan Kasuwa a Sewickley