Gunung Padang: Is it Really a Prehistoric Pyramid?

A controversial study published in Archaeological Prospection claims to have found compelling evidence of a prehistoric pyramid at the Gunung Padang site in Indonesia, dating back up to 27,000 years ago. The study authors used ground-penetrating technologies to uncover hidden chambers and structures, which they believe indicate the presence of a complex and sophisticated megalithic site. However, the scientific community is divided over the validity of these claims, and the paper is now under investigation.

Archaeologist Flint Dibble from Cardiff University raises concerns about the conclusions drawn by the authors. He questions whether the ground-penetrating technologies truly demonstrate human or hominin craftsmanship, or if the alleged chambers and formations are simply natural formations created by the movement and weathering of rocks over thousands of years.

Additionally, there is skepticism about the absence of direct evidence of human activity at the site during the proposed time period. Without findings such as charcoal or bone fragments, there is no reason to believe that a large settlement existed in that area over 27,000 years ago. The oldest known complex societies with the ability to construct pyramid structures are only 9,000 years old and located in modern-day Turkey.

Critics argue that the alleged prehistoric pyramid would not only rewrite our understanding of ancient civilizations but also challenge the long-established timeline of human advancement in the Paleolithic era. If the Gunung Padang site does indeed contain human-built chambers and rooms, it would not only be the world’s oldest pyramid by thousands of years but also provide evidence of the earliest use of stone masonry.

As debates continue within the archaeological community, the publisher of the paper has launched an investigation into its claims. This scrutiny may shed further light on the authenticity and significance of the Gunung Padang site. Until concrete evidence and consensus are reached, the status of Gunung Padang as a prehistoric pyramid remains a subject of intense academic debate.

Kara karantawa a cikin Labarin Yanar Gizo: Gunung Padang: Is it Really a Prehistoric Pyramid?