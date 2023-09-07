Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Labarai

Hannun Hannun Hannun Hannun Apple Ya Faru yayin da China Ta Fadada Haramta IPhones zuwa Kamfanoni na Jihohi

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Hannun Hannun Hannun Hannun Apple Ya Faru yayin da China Ta Fadada Haramta IPhones zuwa Kamfanoni na Jihohi

Apple’s stock saw a 3.6% drop following reports from the Wall Street Journal that China is expanding its ban on iPhones to include state-owned firms and government agencies. This news has caused further decline in the company’s stock, which is down an additional 2.7% in premarket trading on Thursday.

The Chinese government has ordered officials at central government agencies to refrain from using iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work, as well as prohibiting them from bringing such devices into the office. Reports suggest that these instructions were communicated to staff through workplace chat groups and meetings.

If the iPhone ban is expanded in China, it could have significant implications for foreign brands operating in the country, with Apple being one of the most affected. China is a crucial market for Apple, accounting for approximately 19% of its overall revenue.

Analysts at Bank of America estimate that a potential ban could result in a headwind of 5 to 10 million iPhone units for Apple. Furthermore, if iPhones are banned from official workplaces, the impact could be even greater given the high number of Chinese consumers who own and carry multiple phones.

In addition to the government ban, Apple faces competition from its China rival Huawei, which recently introduced a new smartphone capable of ultrafast data connectivity. Analysts believe that the combination of the government ban and Huawei’s new phone could drive more Android users to switch to Huawei or iPhone users to return to Huawei, potentially resulting in a loss of 10 million iPhone shipments for Apple in 2024.

The potential ban’s timing is notable as it coincides with the launch of Huawei’s new high-end smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro. BofA analysts find this timing “interesting” and speculate that it may have an impact on Apple’s iPhone sales in China.

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Bank of America, Oppenheimer.

By Mampho Brescia

shafi Post

Labarai

Juya Juya Kulawar Marasa lafiya: Yadda Jamus ke Jagoranci Hanya a cikin Maganganun Kiwon Lafiyar AI-Driven

Sep 10, 2023
Labarai

Matsayin Tabbataccen Ƙofar Yanar Gizo a Kiyaye Harafin Intanet

Sep 10, 2023
Labarai

Masana Sararin Samaniya Sun Gano Maɗaukakin Maɗaukakin Baƙaƙen Hole a cikin Mafi kyawun Galaxies

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ka rasa

Labarai

Juya Juya Kulawar Marasa lafiya: Yadda Jamus ke Jagoranci Hanya a cikin Maganganun Kiwon Lafiyar AI-Driven

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Kamfanin Wasanni Roblox Yana Faɗawa zuwa PlayStation da Na'urorin Neman Meta

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Sabunta taswirorin Google yana ba masu amfani damar keɓance wuraren da aka Ajiye tare da Emojis

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

MacBook Air M2: Cikakken Kwamfyutan Ciniki na Kullum

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments