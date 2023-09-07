Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Labarai

Android TV 12 An Sabunta Sabuntawa don Tsarin Farko na Xiaomi Mi Box S

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Android TV 12 An Sabunta Sabuntawa don Tsarin Farko na Xiaomi Mi Box S

The first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S, a streaming device launched in 2018, has recently received an unexpected update to Android TV 12. This update comes after a significant gap since the last major update, which was Android 9 in 2020.

However, while the update is a welcome surprise, it appears that it may not be ready for all users. Numerous threads on Reddit report issues with the update, such as the optical audio output missing as an option in the settings and, in some cases, the device completely ceasing to work. Due to these problems, it is advisable for users of the first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S to avoid installing the latest update.

According to @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter, this will be the final update that the chip within this particular generation of the Mi Box S can handle. Therefore, future major platform updates are no longer possible. However, there is hope that Xiaomi will address the issues with the current update and release a revised version to fix these problems.

Android TV is an operating system designed for television sets and streaming devices. It provides a user-friendly interface and access to various apps and services for entertainment purposes. Xiaomi Mi Box S is a streaming device produced by Xiaomi, allowing users to stream content from various sources on their television.

Sources:
– Madogararsa: [Madogararsa]
– @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter: [Twitter Handle]

By Mampho Brescia

shafi Post

Labarai

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Ya Ɗauki Hoton Chandrayaan-3 Lander akan Sansanin Kudu na Wata

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Labarai

Yadda Smart Shara Bins ke Sake Fannin Gudanar da Sharar Birane

Sep 10, 2023
Labarai

Duolingo don Kaddamar da Darussan Kiɗa akan Mobile App ɗin sa

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ka rasa

Labarai

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Ya Ɗauki Hoton Chandrayaan-3 Lander akan Sansanin Kudu na Wata

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Labarai

Yadda Smart Shara Bins ke Sake Fannin Gudanar da Sharar Birane

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Gasar Wasannin Wasannin Wasannin Wasannin Wasannin Fasifik (PCS) Babban Gasar Ƙarshe tana haɓaka Kasuwar Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

YES Bank Yana Haɗawa tare da UPI, Yana Kawo Babban Bankin Digital Currency Kusa da Ƙarfafawa na yau da kullun

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments