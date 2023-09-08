Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Labarai

Kwalejin Fasaha ta Sona ta Haɓaka Motar Stepper don Ofishin Chandrayaan-3

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Kwalejin Fasaha ta Sona ta Haɓaka Motar Stepper don Ofishin Chandrayaan-3

Sona College of Technology, a lesser-known institution in India, has achieved a significant milestone by developing a stepper motor for use in the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-III) rocket that successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into Earth’s orbit. This achievement has put the college in the spotlight, with Vice-Chairman Chocko Valliappa expressing gratitude towards the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for giving them the opportunity to contribute to this historic moment.

The college recently organized a Chandrayaan Mahotsav to celebrate this achievement, where students from various schools and colleges in Salem, Tamil Nadu participated in events such as quizzes, poster presentations, essay writing, storytelling, dancing, and singing. This accomplishment has shattered the perception that students from rural areas like Salem have limited opportunities. Valliappa believes that the moon is not just a moonshot away for these students anymore.

Sona College of Technology has been collaborating with ISRO for several years, contributing to the academic and design analysis of various projects. However, they have gone a step further by developing products like the stepper motor for ISRO. The college actively involves students in the testing process and practical classes, allowing them to gain hands-on experience.

While this achievement is noteworthy, it has not come without challenges. The college faced rejections from ISRO during quality control checks, leading them to make improvements and develop a new motor. Despite these setbacks, they remain dedicated to their partnership with ISRO and are currently working on developing motors for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

The recognition and support from ISRO have also extended to other organizations, as start-ups supported by ISRO, including those incubated at IIT, have placed orders for high-speed electric motors developed by Sona College of Technology.

This achievement by Sona College of Technology highlights the importance of collaboration between academic institutions and organizations like ISRO in advancing technological development and contributing to India’s space exploration journey.

Sources:
- EdexLive

By Vicky Stavropoulou

shafi Post

Labarai

Masu yawon bude ido ba tare da sani ba suna hutu a kan ragowar 'kasashen da ba a sani ba'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Labarai

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Ya Ɗauki Hoton Chandrayaan-3 Lander akan Sansanin Kudu na Wata

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Labarai

Yadda Smart Shara Bins ke Sake Fannin Gudanar da Sharar Birane

Sep 10, 2023

Ka rasa

Science

An Buɗe Muzaharar Tauraron Dan Adam ADRAS-J don Magance Rikicin Sararin Samaniya

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Labarai

Masu yawon bude ido ba tare da sani ba suna hutu a kan ragowar 'kasashen da ba a sani ba'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Labarai

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Ya Ɗauki Hoton Chandrayaan-3 Lander akan Sansanin Kudu na Wata

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Labarai

Yadda Smart Shara Bins ke Sake Fannin Gudanar da Sharar Birane

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments