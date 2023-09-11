Rayuwar Gari

Modding Support don Starfield don isowa a 2023, in ji Todd Howard

Gabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Game director Todd Howard has confirmed that official modding tools for Starfield, the highly successful open-space RPG developed by Bethesda Game Studios, will be available in 2023. In an interview with the Japanese publication Famitsu, Howard expressed the importance of mods to the studio and assured fans that mod support would be implemented in a significant way.

Bethesda Game Studios has a history of introducing modding support for its games after their initial release. For instance, Fallout 4 received official mod support a year after its launch. Howard confirmed during a Reddit AMA in November 2021 that Starfield would follow this same pattern, meeting the studio’s promise of providing full mod support for the game.

The modding community has been a vital part of Bethesda’s games for the past two decades, and Howard expressed appreciation for their contributions. He hopes to see more modders turn their passion into a career and believes the upcoming mod support for Starfield will enable creators to do just that.

Starfield has been incredibly successful since its release on September 6 for PC and Xbox consoles. The game garnered over six million players, with a peak of over 330,000 concurrent players on Steam, surpassing the record set by The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. However, it should be noted that Starfield is available through Xbox Game Pass, which may have contributed to its high player count.

Ma'anar:
– Modding tools: Software tools provided by game developers that allow users to modify or customize aspects of a game, such as graphics, gameplay mechanics, and user interface.
– Mod support: The implementation and availability of modding tools for a game, enabling players to create and share modifications.
- 'Yan wasa na lokaci ɗaya: Yawan 'yan wasan da ke yin wasa a lokaci guda.

Note: This article is a summary and does not contain any original content from the source article.

Gabriel Botha

