Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Technology

Cibiyar Saab ta UMass Lowell ta Karɓi Tallafi don faɗaɗa Taskar Dijital na Amurkan Fotigal

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 11, 2023
Cibiyar Saab ta UMass Lowell ta Karɓi Tallafi don faɗaɗa Taskar Dijital na Amurkan Fotigal

UMass Lowell’s Saab Center for Portuguese Studies has received a $300,000 grant from the William M. Wood Foundation of Boston. This grant will support the expansion of the collections of the Portuguese American Digital Archive (PADA) at UMass Lowell’s Center for Lowell History. The funds will be used to document the Portuguese-American experience in additional Massachusetts communities, including Cambridge/Somerville and Peabody.

Established three years ago, PADA currently contains 34 collections and over 3,000 photographs and documents, as well as film and audio recordings. These archival holdings are accessible to students, educators, and the general public. The new grant will allow PADA to continue its work with full-time archivist Nicole “Nikki” Tantum and historian Dr. Gregory Gray Fitzsimons. Tantum will expand the archive’s collections, while Fitzsimons will use these materials to write a history of the Portuguese in Greater Lowell.

Dr. Frank Sousa, the director of the Saab Center, emphasizes the importance of recording the Portuguese-American experience, particularly as there is no longer ongoing immigration. Many documents, such as those from churches and associations, are at risk of disappearing as these institutions gradually fade away. The archive has received collections from various generations of Portuguese-Americans, ensuring that their history and culture will be preserved and made accessible to the public.

Dr. Sousa hopes that the efforts of the Saab Center and PADA will encourage greater Portuguese participation in publications, documentaries, and other cultural productions related to the American experience. He also stresses the need for continued collection of materials from families, such as photos, passports, and letters, to chronicle and better understand the Portuguese experience in the region and throughout America for future generations.

To access the collections of the Portuguese American Digital Archive, visit UMass Lowell’s website.

Sources:

O Jornal

Umass Lowell

- Ma'anar:
– Saab Center for Portuguese Studies: A research center at UMass Lowell dedicated to the study of Portuguese culture and history.
– Portuguese American Digital Archive (PADA): An archive at UMass Lowell’s Center for Lowell History that documents the Portuguese-American experience through collections of photographs, documents, film, and audio recordings.
– William M. Wood Foundation: A Boston-based foundation that has provided a grant to support the expansion of PADA.
– UMass Lowell: The University of Massachusetts Lowell, a public research university located in Lowell, Massachusetts.

By Robert Andrew

shafi Post

Technology

Kasar Japan za ta ƙera Injin roka mai sarrafa Methane don ƙaddamar da 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Gano Siyar da Samsung: Samu Tashar Samsung SmartThings akan $1 kawai!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Fasahar Rarrabawa: Barin Wucewa

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ka rasa

Science

Abubuwan Kayayyakin Sama masu zuwa don Dubawa a cikin Satumba

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hubble Ya Kammala Hadarin Galaxies a cikin Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Ta Gano Mayuwuwar Alamomin Rayuwa akan Duniya Mai Nisa

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Na'urar hangen nesa mai fa'ida ta kasar Sin ta dauki hoto mai ban sha'awa na Andromeda Galaxy

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments