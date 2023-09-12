Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Technology

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Takaddun bayanai, Fasaloli, Farashi, da Samuwar

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Takaddun bayanai, Fasaloli, Farashi, da Samuwar

Motorola has confirmed that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be a global smartphone, set to launch on September 14, 2023. The leaked pricing of the top-end variant reveals that it will be priced at €338.99 (approximately ₹30,000), which is lower than previously expected.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo will feature a large 6.55-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It will also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will run on Android 13 with Motorola’s MyUX skin on top.

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 40 Neo will be available in multiple markets around the world, including India. However, it is important to note that the leaked pricing is for the European Union (EU), and the price in India may be different. Motorola is expected to confirm the pricing of the smartphone at the launch event.

Sources:
– Alap Naik Desai, Gizbot (link not provided)
– Paras Guglani on Twitter (link not provided)
– Abhishek Yadav on Twitter (link not provided)

By Gabriel Botha

shafi Post

Technology

Kasar Japan za ta ƙera Injin roka mai sarrafa Methane don ƙaddamar da 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Gano Siyar da Samsung: Samu Tashar Samsung SmartThings akan $1 kawai!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Fasahar Rarrabawa: Barin Wucewa

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ka rasa

Science

Abubuwan Kayayyakin Sama masu zuwa don Dubawa a cikin Satumba

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hubble Ya Kammala Hadarin Galaxies a cikin Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Ta Gano Mayuwuwar Alamomin Rayuwa akan Duniya Mai Nisa

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Na'urar hangen nesa mai fa'ida ta kasar Sin ta dauki hoto mai ban sha'awa na Andromeda Galaxy

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments