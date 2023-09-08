Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Technology

Microsoft Ya Saki Saitin Mai Tarin Xbox 360 don Yan Wasan Nostalgic

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Microsoft Ya Saki Saitin Mai Tarin Xbox 360 don Yan Wasan Nostalgic

Microsoft has surprised fans with the announcement of the Mega 3:4 scale Xbox 360 collector set. Priced at $150, the set does not actually play any games but offers a nostalgic tribute to the popular gaming console from 2007. The collector set, which is a Target-exclusive, features 1,342 pieces that can be assembled into a fully buildable Xbox 360 complete with a controller and a replica of Halo 3. It even includes a replica motherboard inside the Xbox case.

Although the first batch of pre-orders for the collector set is already sold-out, some have been quick to poke fun at the unexpected and pricey collectible. However, others have defended the set, noting that the price is normal for a set with over 1,000 blocks.

While the collector set does not offer any online connectivity to existing Xbox profiles, it appeals to fans who have an affinity for retro gaming. Despite the humorous reactions, many find the design of the collector set to be appealing and would consider adding it to their display case, given the opportunity.

Interestingly, some fans have also expressed a desire for Microsoft to release an Xbox mini, as the original console is now over 20 years old and could be a valuable piece of retro memorabilia. Although the Xbox 360 collector set may be a niche item, it sparks conversation among gaming enthusiasts and provides a unique way to pay homage to the gaming console that left a lasting impact on the industry.

Sources:
– Microsoft Announces Mega 3:4 Scale Xbox 360 Collector Set
– Microsoft Target-exclusive Xbox 360 Collector Set

By Robert Andrew

shafi Post

Technology

Gasar Wasannin Wasannin Wasannin Wasannin Wasannin Fasifik (PCS) Babban Gasar Ƙarshe tana haɓaka Kasuwar Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

YES Bank Yana Haɗawa tare da UPI, Yana Kawo Babban Bankin Digital Currency Kusa da Ƙarfafawa na yau da kullun

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Adidas Ya Kaddamar da Shirin Mazauna Mawaƙin Dijital a cikin Yanar Gizo3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ka rasa

Labarai

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Ya Ɗauki Hoton Chandrayaan-3 Lander akan Sansanin Kudu na Wata

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Labarai

Yadda Smart Shara Bins ke Sake Fannin Gudanar da Sharar Birane

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Gasar Wasannin Wasannin Wasannin Wasannin Wasannin Fasifik (PCS) Babban Gasar Ƙarshe tana haɓaka Kasuwar Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

YES Bank Yana Haɗawa tare da UPI, Yana Kawo Babban Bankin Digital Currency Kusa da Ƙarfafawa na yau da kullun

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments