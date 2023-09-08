Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Technology

Ƙirƙirar Ƙirƙirar Tenfold ta Ƙaddamar da Kamfen ɗin 'Made of Color' don Marley New Zealand's Stratus Design Series System Water Water Systems.

Sep 8, 2023
Ƙirƙirar Ƙirƙirar Tenfold ta Ƙaddamar da Kamfen ɗin 'Made of Color' don Marley New Zealand's Stratus Design Series System Water Water Systems.

Tenfold Creative has recently introduced a new campaign for Marley New Zealand’s Stratus Design Series rainwater systems. The campaign, called ‘Made of Colour,’ utilizes fluid motion animation to highlight a key benefit of the product. Unlike many competitor products that have a painted coating finish, the Stratus range stands out due to its color being embedded at a molecular level, resulting in a vibrant and long-lasting finish.

The Stratus Design Series rainwater systems are available in a variety of popular roofing colors, including Black, Grey Friars, Ironsand, and FlaxBlack, along with stylish metallic finishes like Copper and Titanium. This wide range of options makes Stratus a go-to choice for designers and homeowners looking to enhance the visual appeal of their properties.

To experience the innovative ‘Made of Colour’ campaign, viewers can visit the provided link.

The campaign was developed by Tenfold Creative, with key individuals involved including Scott Townsend, General Manager Marketing at Marley New Zealand, and Nigel Montgomery, Senior Product Manager. The creative team at Tenfold Creative, led by Creative Partner Jon Raymen, Group Account Director Hayley Wallace, and Managing Director Brendon Gleeson, worked collaboratively to bring the campaign to life.

The fluid motion animation featured in the campaign was created by InlandStudio, under the direction of Gonzalo Nogues.

Overall, the ‘Made of Colour’ campaign showcases the unique features of Marley New Zealand’s Stratus Design Series rainwater systems and highlights their ability to add a touch of elegance and durability to any property.

Ma'anar:

– Stratus Design Series rainwater systems: A range of rainwater systems offered by Marley New Zealand, distinguished by the embedded color at a molecular level, resulting in an attractive and resilient finish.

Sources:

– Tenfold Creative
– Marley New Zealand

Technology

Technology

