Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Technology

Sabon Siffar Biyan Kuɗi mara Kuɗi Yana Damuwa Game da Keɓantawa

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Sabon Siffar Biyan Kuɗi mara Kuɗi Yana Damuwa Game da Keɓantawa

A new cashless payment feature introduced by Samsung has sparked concerns about privacy among some users. The feature allows users to make payments using their Samsung devices, such as phones or watches, eliminating the need to carry physical money or cards. While this may be convenient for some, others are worried about the potential privacy implications.

Some users expressed their indifference towards the feature, stating that as cash users who do not own Samsung devices, it is irrelevant to them. They also questioned the need for a privacy policy for money itself. However, there are those who find the situation amusing, believing that Samsung will likely address any privacy concerns with a patch in the future.

On the other hand, there are individuals who have concerns about the security of making payments through electronic devices. They prefer the traditional method of paying with a card, citing a past experience of being robbed as a reason for their choice. They would rather draw and swipe their card at the counter, rather than relying on electronic gadgets.

While there are mixed opinions regarding the new cashless payment feature, it has certainly generated discussion among users. The concerns raised highlight the importance of privacy and security when it comes to making electronic payments.

Sources:

– [Source 1: “Link to the source article”]

– [Source 2: “Link to the source article”]

Ma'anar:

– Cashless payment: A method of making payments electronically, without the use of physical cash.

– Privacy: The right to keep personal information and activities protected from unauthorized access or intrusion.

– Security: Measures taken to protect individuals and their information from threats or risks.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

shafi Post

Technology

Kasar Japan za ta ƙera Injin roka mai sarrafa Methane don ƙaddamar da 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Gano Siyar da Samsung: Samu Tashar Samsung SmartThings akan $1 kawai!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Fasahar Rarrabawa: Barin Wucewa

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ka rasa

Science

Abubuwan Kayayyakin Sama masu zuwa don Dubawa a cikin Satumba

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hubble Ya Kammala Hadarin Galaxies a cikin Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Ta Gano Mayuwuwar Alamomin Rayuwa akan Duniya Mai Nisa

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Na'urar hangen nesa mai fa'ida ta kasar Sin ta dauki hoto mai ban sha'awa na Andromeda Galaxy

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments