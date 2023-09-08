Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Technology

Yadda ake Canja wurin abubuwa zuwa Rikon Kaya na Jirgin Sama

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Yadda ake Canja wurin abubuwa zuwa Rikon Kaya na Jirgin Sama

Have you recently acquired items that you wish to store in your spaceship’s cargo hold? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a step-by-step guide on how to transfer items to your ship’s storage.

Step 1: Press the Start button on your controller. This button is typically represented by three horizontal lines stacked vertically. By pressing this button, you’ll open up the main settings.

Step 2: Locate and select the “Ship” option, which is usually found on the bottom-left side of the circle.

Step 3: After selecting the ship, you should now see an image of your active spaceship. Press the X button on your controller to access the ship’s cargo hold. Keep in mind that you can only store items on your active ship.

Step 4: Once inside the ship’s cargo hold, you might come across items that you’ve acquired during a spaceship shootout. Press the LB shoulder button on your controller to switch to your character’s inventory.

Step 5: In your character’s inventory, you will find a list of items categorized by various sections such as Weapons, Spaceships, Packs, Helmets, Apparel, and Throwables. Locate the item that you wish to transfer to the cargo hold.

Step 6: Highlight the selected item and press the A button on your controller. If the item disappears, it means that it has been successfully transferred to the cargo hold. However, if the item doesn’t transfer, it is likely that your ship’s inventory has reached its maximum capacity.

Step 7: To double-check that the item has been stored in the cargo hold, press the LB button on your controller again. If you have followed the steps correctly, you should find the selected item safely stowed away in your ship’s cargo hold.

And there you have it! You have successfully transferred items to your spaceship’s cargo hold. Now you can easily manage and organize your inventory while exploring the vast universe.

Sources:

-Babu-

By Gabriel Botha

shafi Post

Technology

Kingston XS1000 SSD na waje: Karami, Mai sauri, da Amintaccen Maganin Ajiya

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Buɗe Kyau mai Ban sha'awa tare da Kalubalen Ƙarshen Wuta Kyauta

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple Yana Saki Sabunta iPhone na Gaggawa don Magance Rashin Tsaro

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ka rasa

Technology

Kingston XS1000 SSD na waje: Karami, Mai sauri, da Amintaccen Maganin Ajiya

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Buɗe Kyau mai Ban sha'awa tare da Kalubalen Ƙarshen Wuta Kyauta

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Labarai

Juyin Juyin Juya Halin 5G na Turai: Fitar da Mahimmancin Ƙarfafa Gaskiyar Wayar hannu

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Labarai

Geoengineering Kadai bai isa ya Ajiye Antarctica ba, Sabbin Samfuran Shawarwari

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments