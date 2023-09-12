Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Technology

Rahoton Lissafin Siyayya na Google Sabuntawar Siyayya a cikin Console na Bincike

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Rahoton Lissafin Siyayya na Google Sabuntawar Siyayya a cikin Console na Bincike

Google has made updates to the Shopping tab Listings report in Search Console, offering merchants the ability to track their listing statuses and discover opportunities for growth. The recent additions to the Shopping tab, which were introduced in November, aim to assist vendors in effectively showcasing their products.

The revised report in the Shopping tab Listings provides merchants with alerts when their products no longer appear on Google’s Shopping tab due to various issues. This notification system acts as an early warning mechanism, enabling businesses to address any problems that may prevent their products from being displayed in Google Search.

Furthermore, the updated report identifies opportunities for merchants to increase clicks and improve the rankings of their products on Google. For example, it may suggest that businesses provide relevant information regarding shipping and return policies to enhance consumer experience. This tool can assist merchants in optimizing their product visibility on the leading search engine.

To access these new features in the Shopping tab Listing report, merchants need to link their Search Console property with a Merchant Center account. Any Search Console property owner with admin rights to the corresponding Merchant Center account can establish this association. Once completed, all users with access to that Search Console property can take advantage of the newly added capabilities.

Google plans to roll out these updates gradually over the next few weeks. Merchants are advised to check the Shopping tab listings section in the Search Console for availability and follow the instructions to integrate these features.

This enhancement reflects Google’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its ecommerce infrastructure for online store owners. With the new features in the Shopping tab, users of Google Merchant Center and Search Console can expect a more streamlined and efficient approach to managing and expanding their product listings.

Sources:
– Google Shopping Blog (https://www.blog.google/technology/ads/accelerating-digital-transformation-retail/)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

shafi Post

Technology

Kasar Japan za ta ƙera Injin roka mai sarrafa Methane don ƙaddamar da 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Gano Siyar da Samsung: Samu Tashar Samsung SmartThings akan $1 kawai!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Fasahar Rarrabawa: Barin Wucewa

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ka rasa

Science

Abubuwan Kayayyakin Sama masu zuwa don Dubawa a cikin Satumba

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hubble Ya Kammala Hadarin Galaxies a cikin Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Ta Gano Mayuwuwar Alamomin Rayuwa akan Duniya Mai Nisa

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Na'urar hangen nesa mai fa'ida ta kasar Sin ta dauki hoto mai ban sha'awa na Andromeda Galaxy

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments