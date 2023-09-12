Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Technology

Faransa Ta Hana Siyar da iPhone 12 Saboda Matakan Radiation

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
France’s junior minister for the digital economy has announced that Apple must halt the sales of its iPhone 12 model in France. This decision comes after the country’s radiation watchdog, ANFR, conducted tests and discovered that the smartphone’s Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) exceeded the legal limits.

Jean-Noel Barrot, France’s junior minister, revealed in an interview with Le Parisien that ANFR notified Apple of the ban. He also stated that a software update could address the radiation issues associated with the iPhone 12, which has been on sale since 2020.

Barrot emphasized that Apple has two weeks to respond and implement the necessary changes. Failure to do so may result in a recall of all iPhone 12 devices in circulation. He stressed that the same rules apply to all companies, including digital giants.

The European Union has established safety limits for SAR values in relation to mobile phone usage, as studies have suggested a potential increased risk of certain types of cancer. The French watchdog will share its findings with regulators in other EU member states, with Barrot noting that this decision could have a ripple effect.

France has been proactive in monitoring radiation levels of electronic devices, extending regulations in 2020 to require retailers to display radiation values on packaging for not only cell phones but also tablets and other electronic products.

Apple has not yet issued a response to the ban announcement.

Source: Reuters (ba a bayar da URL ba)

