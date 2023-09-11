Rayuwar Gari

Sabbin Na'urorin Lantarki Don Mafi Girman Telescope Radio Sun Fi Wayar Hannu Shuru Akan Wata

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
New electronic devices called SMART boxes have been developed to power the antennas of the Square Kilometer Array (SKA) Low frequency telescope, which is currently under construction in Western Australia. These devices are so quiet that they emit less electromagnetic radiation than a mobile phone placed on the surface of the moon.

The SKA Low telescope, along with its mid-frequency counterpart in South Africa, will be the world’s largest and most sensitive radio telescope once it becomes operational. With 131,072 dipole antennas, it will have the capability to detect faint radio signals from the farthest regions of the universe.

However, this high sensitivity makes the telescope vulnerable to interference from human-made sources of radio waves. Even the electronics on board SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, which orbit 342 miles above Earth, can be detected by the telescope’s antennas. This interference can negatively impact astronomical research and hinder the search for signs of extraterrestrial life.

To address this issue, a radio-quiet zone has been established around the telescope, where the use of mobile phones and radio transmitters is strictly regulated. Additionally, engineers at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) at Curtin University have developed special power and signal distribution devices for the telescope that emit minimal electromagnetic radiation.

These devices are constructed using radio-quiet components and are contained within special wrapping to prevent any radiation from escaping. During testing, the devices emitted less radiation than what would reach the antennas from a mobile phone on the surface of the moon.

The construction of the SKA telescope began in December 2022 after more than 30 years of preparation. The telescope sites in Australia and South Africa will have a combined collecting area of 1 square kilometer. The Australian site will focus on radio waves with frequencies between 50 to 350 MHz, while the South African array will focus on longer wavelengths between 350 MHz and 15.4 GHz.

By utilizing sensitive radio telescopes like the SKA, astronomers can detect radio waves that are able to penetrate dust and debris, enabling them to observe parts of the cosmos that would otherwise be invisible to other types of telescopes. The SKA telescopes are expected to revolutionize our understanding of the universe and provide unprecedented details on its evolution and mysterious phenomena.

