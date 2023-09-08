Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Technology

eBay Yana Gabatar da Kayan Aikin AI don Ƙirƙirar Lissafin Samfura akan Platform ɗin sa

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
eBay Yana Gabatar da Kayan Aikin AI don Ƙirƙirar Lissafin Samfura akan Platform ɗin sa

Summary: eBay has unveiled a new image-based listing tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to auto-generate a product description from a single photo. The tool, available only on the eBay app for iOS users currently, allows sellers to simply snap a picture of the item, and the AI will fill in all the necessary details, including titles, descriptions, release dates, and sub-categories. It even suggests a price and shipping cost. The feature aims to simplify the listing process and remove barriers to entry for first-time sellers, who may find it overwhelming to create competitive listings. Initial feedback has been positive, with 95% of users who tried the AI-generated descriptions opting to use them. Additionally, eBay announced a seamless background-removing tool that replaces the background of the product image with a clean white backdrop. These new tools demonstrate eBay’s commitment to leveraging the latest technology to enhance the user experience on its platform.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are capable of understanding, learning, and performing tasks that typically require human intelligence.

Source: Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

By Vicky Stavropoulou

shafi Post

Technology

Gasar Wasannin Wasannin Wasannin Wasannin Wasannin Fasifik (PCS) Babban Gasar Ƙarshe tana haɓaka Kasuwar Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

YES Bank Yana Haɗawa tare da UPI, Yana Kawo Babban Bankin Digital Currency Kusa da Ƙarfafawa na yau da kullun

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Adidas Ya Kaddamar da Shirin Mazauna Mawaƙin Dijital a cikin Yanar Gizo3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ka rasa

Science

An Buɗe Muzaharar Tauraron Dan Adam ADRAS-J don Magance Rikicin Sararin Samaniya

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Labarai

Masu yawon bude ido ba tare da sani ba suna hutu a kan ragowar 'kasashen da ba a sani ba'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Labarai

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Ya Ɗauki Hoton Chandrayaan-3 Lander akan Sansanin Kudu na Wata

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Labarai

Yadda Smart Shara Bins ke Sake Fannin Gudanar da Sharar Birane

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments