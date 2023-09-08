Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Technology

Haɗa: Haɗa Ƙwararrun Baƙar fata da Latino tare da Ƙwararrun Ƙwararru a Fasaha

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Finding a mentor who is willing to share their secrets to success can be challenging for professionals of any background, but for Black and Latino professionals, the task can be even more difficult. This is especially true in fields like technology where people of color are underrepresented. However, Assemble, a digital platform and app, is stepping in to help make those connections happen.

Assemble offers a unique solution by connecting professionals with expert mentors who share their cultural background. The platform allows users to book a 15 or 30-minute video call with an expert or submit a question and receive a short video response. This provides professionals with direct access to invaluable advice and guidance.

One user, Omeze L. Nwankwo, praises Assemble for its inclusion of high-level professionals who are readily available for a nominal fee. This accessibility to experts is a game changer for many aspiring professionals, particularly those from underrepresented communities.

Co-founded by Cortney Woodruff and entertainment industry veteran Cortez Bryant, Assemble has already gained significant traction. The platform boasts participation from professionals like Sakiya Sandifer, who has worked with influential figures such as Kanye West and Beyonce. Sandifer sees Assemble as an opportunity to share her expertise with a wider audience and make a meaningful impact through mentoring.

The success of Assemble can be attributed, in part, to the support they have received. Tiffany Haddish, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, was one of Assemble’s first investors. This endorsement has helped to elevate the platform’s visibility and credibility.

By facilitating connections between Black and Latino professionals and expert mentors, Assemble is playing a crucial role in fostering diversity and inclusion in technology and other industries. Through the platform, professionals can access the guidance they need to excel in their careers, overcoming the obstacles they may face.

