Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Technology

CD Projekt Ya Sanar da Fatalwa 'Yanci-jigo Episode na Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
CD Projekt Ya Sanar da Fatalwa 'Yanci-jigo Episode na Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire

CD Projekt has revealed that a special episode of its Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire video series will be released, featuring a Phantom Liberty theme. The episode is scheduled for release on Thursday, September 14 at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST. In this episode, representatives from CD Projekt will discuss various updates and additions to the game.

One of the topics that will be covered is the addition of new radio stations in the game. This will provide players with a new and immersive way to experience the futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077. Additionally, gameplay improvements and new abilities will also be discussed, giving players a glimpse of the exciting features that await them in the game.

A major highlight of the episode will be the introduction of a new character named Reed, voiced by Idris Elba. Viewers will have the opportunity to learn more about this character and his role in the game directly from Idris Elba himself.

The teaser for the episode also promises “a surprise or two,” indicating that there may be unexpected reveals or announcements during the presentation.

The Phantom Liberty expansion, along with the Cyberpunk 2.0 update, is set to launch on September 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. IGN’s hands-on impressions of the Phantom Liberty expansion can provide more insight into what players can expect from this new content.

In preparation for the release, CD Projekt has advised PC players to ensure that their systems meet the game’s requirements, with a particular emphasis on checking cooling systems to prevent any potential performance issues.

Source:
– CD Projekt Twitter (@CyberpunkGame)
– IGN (https://www.ign.com/)

By Gabriel Botha

shafi Post

Technology

Kasar Japan za ta ƙera Injin roka mai sarrafa Methane don ƙaddamar da 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Gano Siyar da Samsung: Samu Tashar Samsung SmartThings akan $1 kawai!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Fasahar Rarrabawa: Barin Wucewa

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ka rasa

Science

Manufar Astrobotic don Mallakar Wata: Haskakawa zuwa Gaba

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Cibiyar Kula da Sararin Samaniya ta Farko ta Indiya ta fara tattara bayanan kimiyya

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mitochondrial Dynamics da mGTP Metabolism suna Kayyade tsufa na Haihuwa a cikin C. elegans

Sep 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Sabon Gano Yana Haskaka Haske akan Geochemistry na Lunar

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments