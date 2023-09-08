Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Technology

Kudin Biyan Kujerun Mota na BMW Scraps don Zafafan Kujerun Mota

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Kudin Biyan Kujerun Mota na BMW Scraps don Zafafan Kujerun Mota

BMW has decided to eliminate the controversial subscription fee for heated car seats that caused an uproar among customers last year. The German automaker faced backlash when it introduced a monthly fee of $18 for heated seats, a feature that was previously expected as standard. The move prompted a community of hackers to offer their services to unlock the feature for those unwilling to pay extra.

While U.S. drivers were not affected by the subscription-only option, BMW owners in Germany, the U.K, and other countries had to decide whether to pay extra for heated seats. However, in a recent interview with Autocar, BMW’s board member for sales and marketing, Pieter Nota, announced that heated seats can now be purchased or declined at the point of purchase.

Nota explained that the decision to scrap the subscription fee was driven by low user acceptance and customer perception. “People feel that they paid double, which was actually not true, but perception is reality,” stated Nota. He acknowledged that while BMW wanted to provide an extra service by offering the option to activate heated seats later, it did not resonate well with customers.

The controversy sparked even more attention when two U.S. lawmakers, Paul Moriarty and Joe Danielsen, expressed their concern and considered banning the practice. They argued that car companies should not charge consumers a subscription fee for features that are already installed on the vehicle at the time of sale. Moriarty and Danielsen believed such business practices primarily served to increase corporate profits and aimed to protect consumers from rising costs.

Overall, BMW’s decision to scrap the heated seat subscription fee is a positive move that addresses customer feedback and ensures a more transparent purchasing process for its vehicles.

Sources:
– BMW Scraps Subscription Fee for Heated Car Seats, Autocar

By Mampho Brescia

shafi Post

Technology

Kasuwar Cryptocurrency ta kasance mai ƙarfi da kyakkyawan fata, in ji nazari

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Abubuwan Hafnium Dioxide masu ban sha'awa da yuwuwar sa don ƙwaƙwalwar ajiya da kwamfuta

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Dennis Austin, Co-Mahaliccin PowerPoint, Ya rasu yana da shekara 76

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ka rasa

Technology

Kasuwar Cryptocurrency ta kasance mai ƙarfi da kyakkyawan fata, in ji nazari

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Abubuwan Hafnium Dioxide masu ban sha'awa da yuwuwar sa don ƙwaƙwalwar ajiya da kwamfuta

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Babban Supernova: SN 1987a

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Dennis Austin, Co-Mahaliccin PowerPoint, Ya rasu yana da shekara 76

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments