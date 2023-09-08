Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch Event: Abin da ake tsammani

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
The smartphone industry is eagerly anticipating the Apple Wonderlust event, where the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is set to be unveiled. Apple is expected to introduce four models in its next iPhone lineup: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The standard iPhone 15 models are rumored to come with new features like Dynamic Island, a 48 MP camera, and USB Type-C support. On the other hand, the Pro variants are predicted to offer even more premium features such as an action button and a titanium frame.

There were speculations that these upgrades could lead to a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro. Analysts at British bank Barclays previously suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro could see a $100 price hike compared to its predecessor, starting at $1,099 for the 128GB variant. However, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has cast doubt on these claims, predicting that the iPhone 15 Pro will continue to start at $999.

TrendForce also mentioned that Apple is likely to maintain the storage options for the iPhone 15 Pro, offering 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. However, there might be an increase in RAM to 8GB. Therefore, potential buyers of the iPhone 15 Pro could still get the 128GB variant for $999.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to see a price increase. According to TrendForce, the starting price for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely to be $1,199, which is $100 higher than the current iPhone 14 Pro Max price.

The price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be attributed to several new features, including a periscope camera rumored to offer 5X-6X zooming capabilities. There have also been rumors suggesting it could achieve up to 10X zoom, putting it on par with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While the authenticity of these rumors remains uncertain, the Apple Wonderlust event promises to be an exciting occasion. In addition to the iPhone 15 series, Apple is also expected to showcase the Apple Watch Series 9 and AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C connectivity.

