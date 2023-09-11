Rayuwar Gari

Makomar Ilimi: Haɗa Fasahar AI tare da HybriU

Sep 11, 2023
COVID-19 has revolutionized the education system, with digital and hybrid learning becoming the new norm. However, the lack of infrastructure and resources to support remote learning has posed challenges. That’s where artificial intelligence (AI) platforms like Ambow Education Holdings Ltd.’s HybriU come into play.

HybriU is an advanced digital education total solution that aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry. Powered by groundbreaking OOOK technology, HybriU is designed to provide a seamless and immersive learning experience both online and offline. It breaks down traditional limitations in languages, regions, academia, and industry.

Teachers have been burdened with additional responsibilities due to the need for hybrid education and technology integration. The HybriU AI digital classroom solution alleviates these problems by enabling teachers to teach in a natural and easy manner, similar to a traditional classroom. It utilizes a student and teacher-tracking camera, microphones, and other features to support seamless learning.

HybriU’s OOOK technology allows for the creation of personalized content, catering to diverse student populations. It offers live subtitles and AI-generated voiceovers, breaking down language barriers in virtual or hybrid learning environments. Students no longer need to take notes as the AI takes care of that, and they can engage further by tagging and commenting on the AI-generated transcript.

The technology also includes features like 3D LED walls for viewing complex models accurately and interactive screens for remote interaction with teachers. With the online education sector projected to grow significantly, Ambow Education is well-positioned to be a driving force in the industry.

Integrating AI technology like HybriU into the education sector has the potential to revolutionize learning experiences and empower students with the skills they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

Sources:
Abubuwan da aka bayar na Ambow Education Holdings Ltd.
– YouTube video: “HybriU AI Classroom”

