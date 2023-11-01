Binciko Sabbin Iyakoki: NASA Ta Shiga Sararin Samaniya Ta Hudu Duk-Mace

NASA made history once again as astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara embarked on the space agency’s fourth-ever all-female spacewalk. This groundbreaking mission not only involved critical maintenance tasks on the International Space Station (ISS), but it also showcased the growing inclusivity and diversity within the field of space exploration.

The primary objective of this six-hour spacewalk was to remove the Radio Frequency Group, an electronics box, from the station’s truss. This box had been temporarily stowed after a faulty communications antenna was replaced back in December 2021. Additionally, Moghbeli and O’Hara were tasked with replacing one of the 12 trundle bearing assemblies on the solar alpha rotary joint, crucial for enabling the station’s solar arrays to track the sun and generate electricity.

Originally scheduled for October 20th, this historic spacewalk was delayed due to an ammonia coolant leak on Russia’s Nauka module. Russian cosmonauts conducted a subsequent spacewalk on October 25th to identify the source of the leak, ensuring the safety and stability of the ISS.

While this mission marked the fourth all-female spacewalk in NASA’s history, it was the first without the pioneering astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, who completed the previous three. However, NASA assured the public that this accomplishment is just the beginning.

As NASA continues to forge ahead in space exploration, the agency remains committed to diversifying its astronaut corps and empowering more women to boldly venture into the cosmos. This mission sets a precedent for future all-female spacewalks, as NASA endeavors to create more opportunities for women to contribute their expertise and skills to the ongoing exploration and discovery that lies beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

Tambayoyin (FAQ)

1. How many all-female spacewalks have there been in NASA’s history?

This recent spacewalk marked the fourth all-female spacewalk in NASA’s history.

2. What was the objective of the spacewalk?

The astronauts were primarily tasked with removing an electronics box and replacing a trundle bearing assembly, both crucial for the maintenance and functioning of the International Space Station.

3. Why was the spacewalk delayed?

The spacewalk was postponed due to an ammonia coolant leak on Russia’s Nauka module, which required a separate mission to identify and resolve the issue before proceeding safely.

4. Will there be more all-woman spacewalks in the future?

NASA confirmed that this mission is just the beginning and that more women spacewalkers will be added to the exclusive list of all-female spacewalkers in the future, as the agency continues to advance its exploration of space.